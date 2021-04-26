Borger woman killed in rollover near Fritch

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman was killed after a vehicle rollover about six miles south of Fritch on Sunday morning.
The woman was identified as 63-year-old Judith Cannaday of Borger.
DPS officials said her vehicle was southbound about 8:35 a.m. on State Highway 136 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway into the west ditch.
The vehicle exited the ditch in a side skid, traveled onto the roadway and rolled over at least one time on the pavement.
Her vehicle came to rest in the east ditch, according to officials.
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers investigated the wreck.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.