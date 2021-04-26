Coffee Blood Memorial Center asks for donations, shares story of trauma

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A call for help was sent out a couple of week’s ago by the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, saying they had a heightened need for blood donations due to an increase in local traumas.
Today, Coffee Memorial Blood Center shared one of the traumas was the child of one of the Coffee Memorial employees, who was hit by a car while riding his dirt bike.
“He had a shattered rib cage, two broken shoulder blades, broken collar bone, collapsed lung, internal bleeding and because of all of that he had to have about 30 units of blood in the first 24 hours. Without volunteer blood donors, all the expert medical care in the world could not have saved his life,” said Suzanne Talley.
Their blood supply continues to struggle and is still asking for donations.
