Amarillo officials looking for missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department needs your help in finding a missing person who was last seen in Amarillo this morning.
84-year-old Billy Fred Jones was last seen in his red 2017 Ford Edge in Amarillo at around 11:30 a.m.
According to officials, Jones could have been in Albuquerque, New Mexico this afternoon and was trying to make his way back home to Amarillo.
Detective officials are working with law enforcement agencies between Amarillo and Albuquerque to locate Billy Jones.
If you have information on the location of Billy Fred Jones, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
