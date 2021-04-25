Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
The center lanes of I-40 east- and westbound will be closed from just east of the Western Street bridge to just east of the Georgia Street bridge while crews work on the traffic barrier.
This nighttime work will take place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
Crews will continue road widening work on FM 245.
FM 245 will be closed from SH 136 to FM 683 with traffic detoured to FM 293.
April 26-30 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, click the link to learn more about driver and worker safety in the state’s 3,400 active work zones.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.