Panhandle High sweeps competition at Region 1-2A track & field meet

CANYON, Texas - Panhandle swept the competition today in both boys and girls races.
Panhandle’s head coach, Corby Maurer was humble when asked about his athletes taking over the competition.
“Our kids work hard to get to this point, and they know how to respond. They didn’t flinch, got to stick around in the sprint relay. When you do that and the girls and boys qualify, and you do that, it kind of ignites you a little bit. We’ve had some good events since then so, they are all competing well and i’m proud of them. They don’t have to win for me to love them.”
Here are the ending results and those headed to the state meet on May 6th, in Austin.
BOYS RESULTS:
100 METER:
1st. Hesston Marshall (Wheeler) 10.98, 2nd. Zach Wood (Panhandle) 11.08
200 METER:
1st Hesston Marshall (Wheeler) 22.17
400 METER:
1st. Hesston Marshall (Wheeler) 49.56
800 METER:
1st. Clint Maurer (Panhandle) 1:59.81
110 HURDLES:
1st. Alex Thompson (Panhandle) 14.70
300 HURDLES:
1st. Alex Thompson (Panhandle) 38.99
400 RELAY:
2nd. Panhandle 42.81
HIGH JUMP:
1st. Lane Terry (Farwell) 6-5
LONG JUMP:
1st. Jonathon Mora (Farwell) 22-6 1/2
2nd. Hesston Marshall (Wheeler) 22-6 1/4
TRIPLE JUMP:
1st. Jonathon Mora (Farwell) 46-7 1/2
POLE VAULT:
1st. Clint Maurer (Panhandle) 14-3
2nd. Pratt McLain (Gruver) 13-6
DISCUS:
1st. Jack Allcorn (Olton) 167-3
SHOT PUT:
2nd. Genary Luna (Memphis) 51-1
GIRLS RESULTS:
100 METER:
1st. Athen Usanga (Boys Ranch) 12.39
2nd. Annison Thompson (Panhandle) 12.51
400 METER:
1st. Macklynn Land (Panhandle) 56.46
800 METER:
2nd. Kyla Kane (Wellington) 2:17.54
1600 METER:
1st. Delaney Weaver (Gruver) 5:28.87
3200 METER:
1st. Delaney Weaver (Gruver) 11:55.06
100 HURDLES:
1st. Ella Strickland (Sunray) 15.29
2nd. Rese Schoonover (Stratford) 15.46
300 HURDLES:
1st. Rese Schoonover (Stratford) 45.89
2nd. Brenna Butler (Gruver) 46.56
400 RELAY:
1st. Panhandle 48.75
800 RELAY:
1st. Panhandle 1:46.14
2nd. Gruver 1:48.43
1600 RELAY:
1st. Panhandle 3:57.83
2nd. Gruver 4:08.33
HIGH JUMP:
1st. Bailey Maupin (Gruver) 5-5
LONG JUMP:
1st. Kalora Fuller
POLE VAULT:
1st. Ella Strickland (Sunray) 12-7
2nd. TaraLee McKarns (Vega) 11-0
DISCUS:
1st. Jacquelyn Olivas (Vega) 112-5
2nd. Kynnan Shields (Shamrock) 111-10
SHOT PUT:
2nd. Mia Gray (Sunray) 33-4 1/2
