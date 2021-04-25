OPSU baseball falls to Our Lady of The Lake on alumni day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A beautiful sunny and 75 day at the HODGETOWN ballpark where Oklahoma Panhandle State baseball battle with Our Lady of the Lake Saints for the series win.
Top of the fifth inning, score is 3 to 1, Saints are up by two runs. Saint’s Jose Diaz hits a nice one out to the left field, and coming around the third base corner, an RBI for Diaz and a run added to the board for the Saints.
Top of the sixth inning. Saint’s Boedy Flores hits one out to right field, a nice play to get the RBI for the Saints.
OPSU’s Ethan Hunt up to bat and bangs one out of the park for a two run home run! Unfortunately for the Aggies, they cannot make the comeback and fall to the Saints 11 to 7.
