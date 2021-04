A desert like wind has swept across our region today with highs near 90 and dry winds gusting near 40mph lowering the humidity to less than 10 per cent. The result is a critical wildfire threat for most of our area. Winds will diminish somewhat tonight with lows staying mild in the mid 50s. A repeat of the blow dryer type wind is expected tomorrow with highs once again near 90, strong and dry winds, and a Red Flag Warning for fire danger.