Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, April 25

By KFDA Digital | April 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 6:33 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths.

There are 7,652 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5,086

Quay County: 441

Roosevelt County: 1,878

Union County: 247

There have been 144 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 74

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 53

Union County: 9

There have been 7,289 estimated recoveries in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,867

Quay County: 412

Roosevelt County: 1,783

Union County: 227

There are 4,190 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 473

Cimarron County: 214

Texas County: 3,503

There have been 39 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 32

There have been 4,074 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 436

Cimarron: 208

Texas County: 3,413

There are now 301 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 23 new cases, seven recoveries and no deaths.

There have been 17,245 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,562 in Randall County.

32,769 people have recovered and 737 have died.

There are two pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 2.68%.

The city’s next report will be released on Monday.

Level Yellow
Level Yellow (Source: City of Amarillo)

There are 50,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 112

Briscoe County: 76

Carson County: 246

Castro County: 667

Childress County: 1,302

Collingsworth County: 221

Cottle County: 143

Dallam County: 1,019

Deaf Smith County: 2,760

Donley County: 185

Gray County: 1,754

Hall County: 336

Hansford County: 377

Hartley County: 726

Hemphill County: 517

Hutchinson County: 1,181

Lipscomb County: 281

Moore County: 1,998

Motley County: 39

Ochiltree County: 951

Oldham County: 122

Parmer County: 878

Potter County: 17,245

Randall County: 16,562

Roberts County: 56

Sherman County: 182

Swisher County: 418

Wheeler County: 442

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

There are 52,711 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 151

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 412

Castro County: 886

Childress County: 1,327

Collingsworth County: 258

Cottle County: 189

Dallam County: 1,007

Deaf Smith County: 2,688

Donley County: 338

Gray County: 1,980

Hall County: 413

Hartley County: 714

Hansford County: 819

Hemphill County: 546

Hutchinson County: 1,549

Lipscomb County: 291

Motley County: 79

Moore County: 2,233

Ochiltree County: 1,026

Oldham County: 245

Parmer County: 1,169

Potter County: 16,670

Randall County: 16,099

Roberts County: 57

Sherman County: 193

Swisher County: 755

Wheeler County: 484

There have also been 1,385 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 5

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 32

Childress County: 17

Collingsworth County: 9

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 65

Donley County: 15

Gray County: 54

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 23

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 100

Hutchinson County: 71

Lipscomb County: 12

Ochiltree County: 26

Oldham County: 4

Moore County: 71

Motley County: 8

Parmer County: 35

Potter County: 444

Randall County: 293

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 12

Swisher County: 17

Wheeler County: 10

