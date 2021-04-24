Wheeler High’s Hesston Marshall makes statement at Region 1-2A track meet

CANYON, Texas - The Region 1-2A two-day meet kicked off on Friday at West Texas A&M.
One of the boys field events to watch was the long jump, and Hesston Marshall made his name known in the sand.
The senior, West Texas A&m football commit, qualified in four events, including long jump.
Marshall beat his personal best with a jump of 22 feet, 6 1/2 inches, winning the gold medal and qualifying for the state meet.
Marshall has remained humble despite all of his success.
“Pretty much worked my whole life to do the best I can and try to beat the school record. Just trying to break records.”
The regional 1-2A track meet continues on Saturday at West Texas A&M.
