Wheeler High’s Hesston Marshall makes statement at Region 1-2A track meet

Hesston Marshall advances to state after breaking long jump personal best at 22′ 6 1/2″

By Paige Sachse | April 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 11:46 PM

CANYON, Texas - The Region 1-2A two-day meet kicked off on Friday at West Texas A&M.

One of the boys field events to watch was the long jump, and Hesston Marshall made his name known in the sand.

The senior, West Texas A&m football commit, qualified in four events, including long jump.

Marshall beat his personal best with a jump of 22 feet, 6 1/2 inches, winning the gold medal and qualifying for the state meet.

Marshall has remained humble despite all of his success.

“Pretty much worked my whole life to do the best I can and try to beat the school record. Just trying to break records.”

The regional 1-2A track meet continues on Saturday at West Texas A&M.

