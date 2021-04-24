Warm, and Windy

As we wrap up our Saturday, temperatures will steadily cool down into the low 50s and upper 40s with skies staying clear. However, winds will steadily pick up into the 15-25 mph range. As we head into Sunday, winds will be 25-30 mph, paired with much warmer temperatures upwards of 90 in some places with low, single digit relative humidity values. As we head into a new work week, temps will stay warm through Monday, but we’ll see some relief from the heat going into the middle part of the week, especially Wednesday, where we’ll track widespread rain chances.