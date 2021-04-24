OPSU Aggies split doubleheader to OLLU, fall short in game one 4-3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Oklahoma Panhandle State University Aggies hosted Our Lady of the Lake for a three-game non-conference series at HODGETOWN. The Aggies and Saints split Friday’s doubleheader, OPSU winning game two 14-13 and OLLU taking game one 4-3.
In game one, the Aggies held the early 2-1 lead with RBI’s from Mehki Edwards and Ethan Hunt. The Saints tied it up at 2-all in the fifth inning and stole the lead in the sixth. Down by two in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, OPSU senior Markus Bracey hit a solo homer to right field. The Saints pitching would close out the inning and win the game 4-3.
”It’s pretty neat. Nice field to play at. Playing at a Minor League field is pretty dope,” said Bracey. “We got too many strikeouts. Not putting the ball in play with two strikes. I mean if we can just get better at bats and stay good on the mound then maybe we can win.”
Game three is set for Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. All local OPSU grads are encouraged to attend the special alumni event.
