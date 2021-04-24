OPSU Aggies split doubleheader to OLLU, fall short in game one 4-3

In game one, the Aggies held the early 2-1 lead with RBI’s from Mehki Edwards and Ethan Hunt. The Saints tied it up at 2-all in the fifth inning and stole the lead in the sixth. Down by two in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, OPSU senior Markus Bracey hit a solo homer to right field. The Saints pitching would close out the inning and win the game 4-3.