Lady Buffs sweep UT Permian Basin

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Freshman Madison Johnson drove in six runs as No. 12 West Texas A&M extended their win streak to six games with a doubleheader sweep over UT Permian Basin on Friday evening at Schaeffer Park. The Lady Buffs won both games 9-1 in six innings to improve to (28-10) overall and (16-10) in Lone Star Conference play.
Senior Shanna McBroom led the charge tallying two runs, two hits and one RBI in four at bats. Johnson hit her fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run shot over the fence to the Buff Corral in left field. That was followed up with a solo home run from Maddie Geidel, making it 8-1 and out of reach.
”Going into this game we wanted to stay calm. We wanted to have really good plans at the plate. Regardless of what they were doing, we wanted to stick to our plans,” said McBroom. “Right now in this part of the season we just have so much fun in the dugout. Obviously anytime hits a home run it’s like a huge tunnel going on. We’re just really excited. We’re upbeat, as long we’re dancing in the dugout we’re having a good time.”
The Lady Buffs host Western New Mexico on Sunday, April 25 for a doubleheader, West Texas A&M’s second to last series of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
