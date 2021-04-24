Lady Buffs sweep UT Permian Basin

”Going into this game we wanted to stay calm. We wanted to have really good plans at the plate. Regardless of what they were doing, we wanted to stick to our plans,” said McBroom. “Right now in this part of the season we just have so much fun in the dugout. Obviously anytime hits a home run it’s like a huge tunnel going on. We’re just really excited. We’re upbeat, as long we’re dancing in the dugout we’re having a good time.”