Canyon Eagles take a late lead for a victory over the Dumas Demons

CANYON, Texas - The Eagles looking to remain undefeated in district play.
In the top of the third inning, one man on base, Dumas’ Blake Boelter sends the ball out to left center field for an RBI, double. Demons put the first run of the game on the board.
Dumas is up 2 to 0 at the top of the fourth inning. Raul Bastamante rifles a shot down the third base line, and Canyon’s Kolton Clements will snag the ball out of the sky for the last out of the inning.
The Eagles looking to make a comeback, two on base, Jack Mckay hits a grounder and it dances to the outfield, sending two runners home for the go-ahead 3 to 2 lead.
An exciting game and the Canyon Eagles hang on, winning 9 to 7, and remaining undefeated in district.
