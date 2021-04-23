WT hosted memorial in honor of students who died in the last two academic years

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University flags has flown at half-staff today, in honor of students who died in 2019 to 2020, 2020 to 2021 academic years.
A student memorial service was held today on the WT’s campus.
The service commemorated the lives of Aydin Hoffman of San Antonio, Andersen Gruhlkey of Levelland, and Imelda Sindro of Portales, N.M., who died during the 2019 to 2020 academic year, and Kerry J. Ashford of San Antonio, Stephen L. Green of Canyon and Maria Rivero Camacho, an international student from Bolivia, who died during the 2020 to 2021 academic year.
“It is important to pause at the end of the academic year and reflect on the lives of our fellow Buffs who we lost over the past terms,” said Seth Rodriguez, student body president. “We mourn the losses of these students and wish their families peace and comfort.”
