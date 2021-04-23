Weekend Outlook

The storms have long since cleared the area and we have a calmer and cooler night ahead with a chilly morning. Saturday will have light winds, sunny skies and will warm into the mid 70s making for a beautiful start to the weekend. Sunday will be much warmer with highs well into the upper 80s and a few low 90s but it will also be windy. Winds will be out of the SW at 20-30 mph and with very low humidity the fire danger will be very high. Monday will be the same with highs and winds and there will be a slight cool down for Tuesday.