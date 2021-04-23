Rain Returning? Maybe.

As we kick off our Friday, some early morning low-level moisture may lend itself to some patchy fog in the early morning hours. That being said, a dryline will approach going into this afternoon, clearing out said moisture and allowing us to warm up into the 70s across much of the area, with winds turning out of the southwest with the dryline at about 10-15 mph. Going into this afternoon and this evening, we’ll watch for the possibility of scattered thunderstorms in our area. Most of the action will be off in western Oklahoma, but there’s a chance we could see some weaker storms reach into our area.