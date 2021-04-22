Winds Rising with the Temperatures

After cooler and breezy conditions on Wednesday, our Thursday is shaping up to be breezy still, but warmer, for parts of the area. As we head into the afternoon, a dryline will push through roughly half of the area, meaning in the west, clear skies will be seen with highs in the 70s and possible wildfire danger. Then in the east, more cloud cover may be present, keeping winds a bit calmer, with highs down in the 50s. We’re still tracking a light chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday night, but impacts look to be minimal as of right now.