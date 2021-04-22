Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texans can purchase emergency supplies tax free this weekend during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.
The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 and ends on Monday, April 26.
There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, including household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights, hurricane shutters and emergency ladders and portable generators.
Purchases that do not qualify include batteries for cars, boats and other motorized vehicles, camping stoves and camping supplies, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders and stepladders and tents.
Below is a list of qualifying items if bought at the sales price:
- Less than $3000
Portable generators
- Less than $300
Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Can openers - nonelectric
Carbon monoxide detectors
Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
Hatchets
Ice products - reusable and artificial
Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.