Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies happening this weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:14 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texans can purchase emergency supplies tax free this weekend during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 and ends on Monday, April 26.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, including household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights, hurricane shutters and emergency ladders and portable generators.

Purchases that do not qualify include batteries for cars, boats and other motorized vehicles, camping stoves and camping supplies, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders and stepladders and tents.

Below is a list of qualifying items if bought at the sales price:

  • Less than $3000
    Portable generators
  • Less than $300
    Emergency ladders
    Hurricane shutters
  • Less than $75
    Axes
    Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
    Can openers - nonelectric
    Carbon monoxide detectors
    Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
    Fire extinguishers
    First aid kits
    Fuel containers
    Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
    Hatchets
    Ice products - reusable and artificial
    Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
    Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
    Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
    Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
    Smoke detectors
    Tarps and other plastic sheeting

