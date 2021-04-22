Reward increased for information in 1987 Lubbock County cold case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An increased reward is being offered for information in the 1987 murder of 13-year-old Veronica Taylor.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering $6,000 for any tips leading to an arrest.
On the morning of Thursday, March 26, 1987, Taylor’s body was found in a snow-covered field near FM 1729 in eastern Lubbock County. Investigators say she suffered blunt force trauma. According to DPS, Taylor was last seen leaving a family member’s apartment the night before her body was found.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Tips may also be submitted through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case Website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.
