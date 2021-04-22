Rain chances.

The breeze and cloud cover made it feel a little chilly today and the winds will stay up even overnight. Lows will mainly stay above the freezing mark by a few degrees and the warmer weather will begin to build in across the panhandles by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s breezy for Friday along with a chance for a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon. The highs will climb into the 70s for Saturday and it will be almost hot on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s.