Pantex celebrates Earth Day by practicing recycling, clean-up efforts and reducing waste

Pantex says the facility recycled more than 814,000 pounds of scrap metal, almost 37 tons of batteries, more than 22,000 pounds of computer and electronic equipment, 30,000 pounds of engine oil, about 1.5 tons of fluorescent lamps, more than 95,000 pounds of cardboard, about 48,000 pounds of paper, more than three tons of plastic, and 29,000 pounds of tires and rubber.