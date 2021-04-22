Panhandle wins first Region 1-2A golf championship since 2014, Logan McCoid finished second

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Panthers boys golf team has qualified for a trip to UIL State for the third time in four years. Panhandle’s total score of 685 secured the Region 1-2A Championship for the first time since 2014. COVID-19 shut down their chances in 2020.
Senior Logan McCoid led the Panthers with a two round total of 153, earning a silver medal. He hit his only birdie of the day on hole 17′s par 5. McCoid fell two shots short to Tahoka’s Warren Taylor. Levi McGill finished second for Panhandle’s team with a score of 170, followed by Wesley Jones at 175, Grayson Davis at 187 and Gauge Hackett at 208.
”I mean I’m just proud. I’m proud of all of these players,” said McGill. “We’ve done a lot, but a lot to go.”
“We all work very hard. We grind everyday to get better. I feel like we kind of underachieved with the score, but we still pulled out the gold. Work even harder. Work on the putting green that’s for sure,” said McCoid. “Putts didn’t really drop that much today, but just keep working.”
The UIL Class 2A State Tournament is set for May 17-18 at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Region 1-2A Team State Qualifiers
1) Panhandle, 685
2) New Home Red, 724
3) Vega, 758
4) Shamrock (State Alternate), 762
Region 1-2A Individual State Qualifiers
1) Warren Taylor (Tahoka), 151
2) Logan McCoid (Panhandle), 153
3) Owen Morris (New Home Red), 157
4) Ethan Boggs (Morton), 159
5) Will Maddox (Colorado City), 161
T6) Zach Wheat (Winters - State Alternate), 162
T6) Ryan Grawunder (Vega - State Alternate), 162
T6) Hayden McClaran (Farwell - State Alternate), 162
