Panhandle town is turning its dreams of a community center into a reality

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite a few set backs in construction and fundraising due to the pandemic and weather conditions, construction of the new Silverton Downtown Community and Agricultural Center is back on track to be completed later on this year.
“It’s definitely a need that we’ve had for a quite a while,” said Shandy Breedy, public relations for Silverton Downtown Association.
Through continuous grant applications and donations, the Silverton Downtown Association has been able to raise 98 percent of funds needed for the construction of a new multi purpose facility that’s expected to bring economic development to the area.
“With the Caprock Canyons being around, a lot of people like to travel around this area just because its different,” said Kendra Burson, coach treasurer at Silverton Downtown Association. ”Must people just want to get out of Lubbock and Amarillo and just see something new, and that’s the fun thing. We have hiking trails around here; we hope to even bring different events with concerts and music, just to get people out in the smaller communities so that we can bring in some income for our businesses.”
Currently Silverton does not have a facility that will house an event greater than 45 people.
This construction, is expected to benefit Briscoe and surrounding counties, reaching all age groups of every social economic means.
“Really just help our community as is growing, you know, we have a lot of youth coming up, our school is under construction and just getting larger,” said Burson. “A lot of families have moved back to this community so, there’s just a need for it. We just don’t have anything like this even in the surrounding communities.”
The facility will house a banquet hall that can hold 200 people, it will also have an activity center and even a barn.
“When we started the project, we were looking at a place that we can house our county stock show ‘cause we haven’t be able to do that, and so we needed a bigger facility to hold all of the cheep and pigs and cows,” said Burson.
“They will be connected, the banquet hall and the back barn facility part so, you can rent out one part, rent out the other,” said Beedy.
The foundation for the more than 4,000 square foot facility will be finished tomorrow.
The SDA is asking the community to help them pray over it this Sunday, during their ‘building a strong foundation’ fundraiser at noon.
Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by October of 2021.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.