Medication cleanout events to be held Saturday
By Bailie Myers | April 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:19 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are collecting unused medications as part of the DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Day on Saturday.

RCSO said some of the most abused drugs are prescription and overt-the-counter drugs. They also said the drugs are easy for kids to get a hold of and take, and this collection day hopes to combat that issue.

Those with unused, expired, over the counter or prescriptions medications are asked to bring them to one of the following locations for disposal:

RCSO:

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at RSCO, 9100 S. Georgia Street, April 24

TTUHSC:

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy 1300 S. Coulter, April 24

