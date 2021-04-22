Kindred Hospice offering 6 week grief support group

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kindred Hospice announced a free, 6-week, in person grief support group open to anyone in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one.
Facilitated by Kindred Hospice, it will begin Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 pm at the Renaissance Offices at 4037 SW 50th in Amarillo.
It will meet weekly for the following 5 weeks on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Those dates are May 25, June 1, June 8, June 15 and June 22.
Participants must attest to being free of symptoms of COVID-19.
The number of participants is limited and a snack will be provided.
To reserve your place in the group, you must call (806) 372-7696.
