Hereford promotes Basketball Assistant Coach Lisa Taylor to lead the Lady Whitefaces

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford High girls Basketball team filled the void of head coach for next season after Bryan Lintner retired. The Lady Whitefaces promoted Assistant Coach Lisa Taylor to lead the charge next season. Taylor assisted Lintner for three seasons, all of which ended with a postseason push.
“Coach Lintner is a true West Texas basketball coach and I came from Central Texas, so the style of basketball is a lot different,” said Taylor. “He kind of showed me the ropes about how they play out here and what it takes to win.”
The Lady Whitefaces provide Taylor with a lot of experience and talent, including upcoming 6′3″ senior post player Taytum Stow. In 2019 and 2021, Hereford lost in the Regional Quarterfinals, and in 2020 they advanced to the Regional Semifinals.
“We have a good group of seniors coming back, and I think one of the biggest things is that it’s going to be a smooth transition for them. Not much is going to change. There will be some enhancements,” said Taylor. “There will be some little different things that I do.”
Prior to coming to Hereford in 2016, Taylor was the Wichita Falls City View’s girls basketball Head Coach and Athletic Coordinator for 17 years. She moved to the Panhandle to cheer on her daughter, Lacey, who played catcher and won a National Championship for West Texas A&M softball
“She’s just always probably been my biggest supporter as I’ve been her biggest supporter in the past years,” said Taylor. “We’re just a sports family. I come from a long line of coaches.”
District 4-4A is one of the toughest in the state, including Hereford’s biggest rival, the defending State Champion Canyon Lady Eagles.
“If you asked any one of our girls I think they would say hey we’re going back to the regional tournament. We’re going to meet Canyon again,” said Taylor. “Hopefully this time it’s going to be a different outcome. I think we’re going to start with that goal and see what happens from there.”
