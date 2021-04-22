GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a major expansion for the Guymon Fire Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Guymon Fire Department is undergoing a major expansion, but not in the way you may expect.
Peter Leiter, is a baby who was born recently in Guymon and also born within the last year are Lukas Uribe, Jane Duer, Exzander Santillan, and Cooper Kane.
Amazingly, all born to firefighters and their wives, creating an official baby boom at the Guymon Fire department.
Is something in the water up there in Guymon? Is it a byproduct of having to stay in because of COVID-19 or what’s with all the babies?
“We have a fairly young department. This is kind of the stage of life we’re all in, and it’s a really neat thing for the department to be able to grow together and have families together and support each other not only at work but at home,” said Spencer Leiter.
“Then again it might be something in the water,” said Noe Santillan.
The explosion of births has made for an exciting time.
“We were like – Oh wow. We’re all going to be around the same time giving birth and everything like that,” said Jessica Duer.
They all started together about the same time around the same time as the department, and now they all making families and enjoying that process of life together.
The number of babies at the same time has generated both blessings and struggles.
It was kinda hard for them to staff the department around paternity leave, but it needed to be done, so they were able to figure it out.
“It’s helped out that mine is the youngest because I got to see all the trials and tribulations of the ones ahead of me,” said said Carson Kane. “They’re like do this but don’t do this. It’s definitely been an enjoyable time for all of us, and mine rolled over and mine hadn’t yet. Mine’s doing this and mine’s doing that, so it’s been fun getting baby stories every morning when we do shift change.”
“It’s kept them together more than ever and always talk and sometimes they would message each other and say ‘Hey, do you need some diapers? I got some extra ones,’” said Jayden Santillan.
Sharing the baby experience has strengthened bonds not only within the department, but in the community as well.
You have a department that has that bonding and fellowship of building families together and learning and growing in their careers and at home.
“People that we really didn’t think followed the fire department page all of a sudden were ‘We love those pictures! They’re so great,’” said Noe Santillan.
The Guymon Fire Department is big with the community not just when they are out working.
The bundles of joy for the Guymon Fire Department seem to be delivering good news to the community and everyone else who hears about them.
