Fill with Hope having car show to raise money for food on Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Fill with Hope, is a Canyon organization that provides food for kids is having a fundraiser this Saturday.
Modeled after Snack Pak for Kids, the group will start a car show at 9:00 a.m. on the square in downtown Canyon.
They will collect donations if $5 per person at the gate or $10 per family.
The awards presentation will take place at 4:00 p.m.
Fill with Hope provides qualified students of all ages with snacks each Friday to take home for the weekend.
