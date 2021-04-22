Fill with Hope having car show to raise money for food on Saturday

Fill with Hope having car show to raise money for food on Saturday
This Summer, the City of Amarillo, Snack Pak for Kids and the High Plains Food Bank hope to feed more kids than years prior.
By Tamlyn Cochran | April 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 2:39 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Fill with Hope, is a Canyon organization that provides food for kids is having a fundraiser this Saturday.

Modeled after Snack Pak for Kids, the group will start a car show at 9:00 a.m. on the square in downtown Canyon.

They will collect donations if $5 per person at the gate or $10 per family.

The awards presentation will take place at 4:00 p.m.

Fill with Hope provides qualified students of all ages with snacks each Friday to take home for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.