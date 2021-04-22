Doppler Dave’s Outlook Includes Warmer Temperatures

Some thicker cloud cover and a brisk south wind are delaying our warm up. Highs today are only up slightly into the upper 50s, but the wind is making it feel chilly. Overnight temps continue to come up, however, so we do not expect a freeze. Lows will remain in the lower 40s by morning. Increased sunshine is expected tomorrow and temperatures will rise about 10 degrees into the upper 60s or possibly 70. A weak upper level system may trigger a couple of scattered storms in the northern half of the area late tomorrow.