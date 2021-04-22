City of Canyon launches website for residents to provide input on Canyon Square

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In order for citizens to provide input on the Canyon Square, the City of Canyon launched a website for the City’s Downtown Master Plan.
The website will allow Canyon residents to voice their opinions for the Square. The website features a survey and an interactive map for residents to pinpoint specific locations on the Square and make notes.
“This website will provide us with comments and very specific suggestions from our citizens and the area residents that frequent the Square,” stated Canyon Assistant City Manager Jon Behrens.
“We hope that we hear back from anyone that has a suggestion related to the Square,” continued Behrens. “The ultimate goal of the Downtown Master Plan is to determine what the Square should look like and what the atmosphere should be to be successful today and 30 years in the future.”
City officials say the input from the process will be used by the Downtown Master Plan Committee that is made up of Canyon residents, business owners and community leaders.
Canyon residents who fill out the survey will be entered to win either a free round of golf at the Palo Duro Creek Golf Course or a free day pass at the Canyon Aqua Park. Drawings will be held once a week on the City of Canyon Facebook page.
