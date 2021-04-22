City of Amarillo adds mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics, revises walk-in clinic schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting Thursday, April 29, the City of Amarillo will implement mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the city.
The Amarillo Public Health Department will operate mobile clinics on Thursdays at alternating sites. Sites will be located in all four quadrants of the city.
The walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center will begin to operate every Monday, Tuesday and Friday. The clinic will also be open the first and second Saturday of each month.
“The City of Amarillo is committed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of every interested citizen, and to making it as easy as possible,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The mobile clinics show the city’s continued flexibility in adapting to the needs of the community. By moving into the communities, we are eliminating yet another barrier to the vaccines. If they can’t come to us for any reason, we’re coming to them.”
The clinics will not be available on Wednesdays to allow staff time to input data. The city says Wednesdays are the lowest demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The City of Amarillo is making the COVID-19 vaccine open and available to all who want to be vaccinated,” said Amarillo resident Julian Reese. “Individuals can make their own decisions on whether to be vaccinated based on what is best for themselves and their families. It is important, though, that the vaccine be easily accessible to all who want it.”
The APHD COVID-19 vaccination daily schedule will be:
●Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center.
●Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center.
●Wednesday: NOT AVAILABLE
●Thursday: Mobile Vaccination Clinic, times are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted
April 29: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.
May 27: Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.
May 6 and June 3: El Alamo Community Center, 1502 S. Cleveland St.
May 13 and June 10: Eastridge Baptist Church, 1300 Evergreen St.
May 20 and June 17: Southwest Amarillo Public Library, 6801 S.W. 45th Ave.
●Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center
●Saturday (first and second Saturdays of the month): 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center
