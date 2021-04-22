BBB of Amarillo holding shred day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau of Amarillo is holding a free shred day on Saturday.
The drive-thru event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Medical Center Parking Lot at 3501 S. Soncy.
Attendees can bring up to four boxes or bags of paper to be shred.
The BBB recommends shredding items such as pre-approved credit card offers or documents listing social security numbers, bank or credit card account numbers.
Items unable to be shred include photos, x-rays, plastic bags and anything else that is not paper.
“One of the simplest ways you can protect yourself is by shredding documents with personal information; if they get into the trash, the information could be stolen and used, compromising your good name,” said Kiehl. “Clean out files, gather your shredding and we will see you on Saturday!”
