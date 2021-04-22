Amarillo leaders announced recipients of BBB Excellence in Community Service Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several area City leaders and health experts has announced the recipients of the BBB Excellence in Community Service Award.
The awards will be presented at BBB’s NEW BBB Big Blue Bash, on May 21.
The Excellence in Community Service Award is given to individuals who have shown unfailing dedication to serving the community and who bring the core values set forth by the BBB to their everyday practices.
This year’s recipients are:
- Mayor Ginger Nelson, City of Amarillo
- Mr. Jared Miller, Amarillo City Manager
- Ms. Casie Stoughton, Director, City of Amarillo Department of Public Health.
- Mr. Bob Williams, CEO BSA Health Systems and
- Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA Health Systems.
- Mr. Ryan Chandler, CEO Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems and
- Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer, Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems.
- Dr. Richard Jordan, Dean of the School of Medicine; Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo
- Dr. Scott Milton, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo Public Health Authority/Associate Professor.
- Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Medical Director, Thomas E Creek VA Medical Center.
- Mayor Gary Hinders, City of Canyon
“Great leaders know their ability and success depends considerably on the hard work, sacrifices and dedication of everyone in the organization,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB president & chief executive officer.
In a very short period of time the City of Amarillo along with the Health Department, local hospitals and the City of Canyon came together to provide ongoing information, guided a strong reopening and led a stellar vaccine rollout recognized across the region.
The awards will be presented at the new Big Blue Bash on Friday, May 21, at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.
The Big Blue Bash will include dinner and a cash bar, music by Insufficient Funds, networking and lawn games. It’s a casual, fun, outdoor event for the entire community.
Tickets and tables are still available and can be purchased here.
The BBB’s Standards for Trust set forth valued qualities that speak to doing the right thing, making tough decisions that may not be popular with some but that serve the good of the community at large; values such as Trust, Integrity and Honesty.
“BBB Awards help support the ongoing interest in ethical business practices and self-regulation,” said Kiehl. “Belief in ethics, in doing the right thing even in difficult situations, is the foundation of the BBB system.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.