Amarillo ISD hosting parent and kids Saturday to learn Pre-K and kindergarten programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD will host parents and kids Saturday to learn about Pre-K and Kindergarten programs at their neighborhood elementary schools.
According to a news release, children who will be from three to five years old on September 1 and aren’t already enrolled can bring their families to the schools at 10:00 a.m. for a scavenger hunt to learn about the school, talk to teachers and take home new books.
The district encourages early childhood learning to promote strong futures for children and their community.
