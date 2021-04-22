Amarillo College making mask optional, starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Amarillo College announced that it will replace its campuses-wide mask mandate with a masks-optional policy beginning on Monday, April 26.
AC delayed with the governor’s ruling only long enough to give all students, faculty and staff an opportunity to get fully vaccinated, if they wanted to do so.
To help with the process, AC partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy and twice served as a host site for vaccine clinics on the Washington Street Campus, one in March and one in April.
AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said the College will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and reserves the right to again require masks if an increase in cases warrants it.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.