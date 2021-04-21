Warmth Returning, Slowly

After a 2nd consecutive morning well below freezing, we’re looking for things to start warming up as we gear up for the second half of the week. Today, expect highs to climb into the upper-50s for most of the area as winds turn out of the south at 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies. We’ll still get pretty chilly tonight, just maybe not quite as bad, as overnight lows look to drop into the mid-30s, with just a handful of regions dropping below freezing. Tomorrow, a warm front will arrive, prompting highs in the west to rise into the 70s while the east stays down in the 50s with stout southwest winds at 20-30 mph.