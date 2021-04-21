Tascosa hurdler Jenna Stavenhagen signs NLI to Trinity University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels celebrated signing day for one of their track stars. Jenna Stavenhagen signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in hurdles at Trinity University.
Stavenhagen advanced to regionals in the 100 meter hurdles and area in the 300 meter hurdles as a sophomore in 2019. The senior appreciates the support from Trinity University, even after she suffered a season ending injury during the first meet of the 2021 year.
”They really like that my form is they. I just have to work on getting faster in between. I’m very blessed and very thankful because COVID did end junior season and I got hurt, but thankfully I got that fixed and had surgery. That’s another reason I’m so thankful they’re taking me.”
Stavenhagen will start training at Trinity University in August. Congratulations again to Stavenhagen.
