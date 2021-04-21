AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center is having a Beef Raffle.
The Beef Raffle will result of four quarters of All-Natural Grass-Fed Black Angus Beef.
The prize will go to four individual winners.
Tickets are:
- $10 for one
- $50 for six
- $100 for 14
To enter for the prize, click here.
Or Text 7-star-beef to (855) 202-2100 for link to buy the entries.
The drawing will on April 30, Live on Facebook at 6:00 p.m.
To access the Facebook Live, click here.
All funds go to support the organization and help provide equine therapy to people in the community.
There is also an Open House event on April 24 at 6:00 p.m.
Hamburgers and Hotdogs will be served.
RSVP to (806) 355-4773
The Open House will include information for volunteering and an explanation and demonstration of the Therapeutic Riding program and our Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy program.
