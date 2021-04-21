Slow warming trend!

The breeze made it feel a little chilly today and the evening will also be cold as the sun sets. Lows will mainly stay above the freezing mark by a few degrees and the warmer weather will begin to build in across the panhandles by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 60s and breezy for Thursday along with upper 60s for Friday with a chance for a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon. The highs will climb into the 70s for Saturday and it will be almost hot on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.