Raiders hot bats top Tascosa, Canyon Lady Eagles earn clutch win over Dumas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders traveled to Tascosa for a District 3-5A duel, battling for the sole ownership of second place under Amarillo High. The Raiders bats got hot early and took down the Rebels 9-4.
Randall got things moving in the first inning when Mason Ladd’s sac fly brought in the Raiders first run of the game. Tascosa made a comeback push in the fourth inning, tallying three runs and closing the gap 5-4, but the Raiders held them off late. Randall totaled ten hits in the game and won 9-4, improving their record to (8-4, 15-13-1).
The Canyon Lady Eagles hosted the Dumas Demonettes in a District 4-4A battle that ended 7-6. Canyon defeated Dumas earlier in the season 14-1. The Lady Eagles improved their record to (9-0, 15-7-2).
