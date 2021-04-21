LTE type network expected to make internet available to all Amarillo residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When COVID-19 launched much of our daily routines online, AISD realized many students do not have proper internet access. Currently, the district is loaning portable Wi-Fi devices to two to three thousand households.
With this project, AISD and the City of Amarillo will share resources to create their own LTE type network that would allow anyone in Amarillo to connect straight to the internet, instead of needing those portable Wi-Fi devices.
Now, this is not meant to replace your current internet provider.
“Citizens would have access to it for educational sites, for medical sites. So, tele-medicine would be expanded in our community and just for some basic citizen type needs, like paying your utility bill or doing your banking.” said Amarillo Mayor, Ginger Nelson.
Meanwhile, for students the internet has become integral to completing school projects and accessing resources.
“Imagine doing your entire computing career on a cell phone, that is difficult. And we have had that and even at the start of the pandemic asking family and parents, do you have internet access?” said Jeff Roller, chief Technology Officer for AISD “And they may have said yes, but again they may have been referring to having it through their phone and that is not really the best educational situation for the student.”
In an effort to provide equitable access to education, the district has been working on closing this gap for a while and already have a fiber network up and running through their schools.
The City will now build on that network, to cover the areas AISD has not.
“We would be the first city in the state of Texas using the technology that we are considering to roll out a plan like this to benefit all of their citizens.” said Nelson.
However, the project still needs the green light from City Council.
“We could quickly begin to implement it if the City Council approved it and have some of the worst areas, the places with the least amount of access in our city up and running by the first of the school year,” said Nelson.
A study for this project showed the northeast side of town is among one of the most affected areas in the city.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.