VIDEO: Pampa student arrested for making false threat on Snapchat
By Tamlyn Cochran | April 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 5:10 PM

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department arrested a Pampa ISD student accused of making a false report of a threat to the school on Snapchat.

Around 9:25 a.m., officials received a notification from a student at Pampa High School who reported to have received a threatening Snapchat.

Officials then enacted a lock-out protocol and began investigating the situation.

Evidence then showed that the Snapchat was sent from a bogus Snapchat account that was created by the student who reported the threat.

The student was arrested and charged with false alarm report, which is a State Jail Felony.

The student was turned over to the Gray County Juvenile Probation Department.

All school campuses under lock-out have now returned to normal activity.

