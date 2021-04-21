Pampa student arrested for making false threat on Snapchat

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department arrested a Pampa ISD student accused of making a false report of a threat to the school on Snapchat.
Around 9:25 a.m., officials received a notification from a student at Pampa High School who reported to have received a threatening Snapchat.
Officials then enacted a lock-out protocol and began investigating the situation.
Evidence then showed that the Snapchat was sent from a bogus Snapchat account that was created by the student who reported the threat.
The student was arrested and charged with false alarm report, which is a State Jail Felony.
The student was turned over to the Gray County Juvenile Probation Department.
All school campuses under lock-out have now returned to normal activity.
