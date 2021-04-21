Hall County launches survey to help shape plan for improving internet access and speeds

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - The Hall County committee is asking residents and businesses to fill out a survey to help shaping a plan to improve internet access and the speeds on the internet.
Hall County is among 27 communities selected to participate in a statewide effort led by CN Texas and funded by the Texas Rural Funders - at no cost to the County itself.
As part of this effort, the Hall County Committee is asking every individual, business, and community organization to take 10 minutes and fill out the survey.
Click here for the survey.
“It’s so important to get as much input as possible so that we can have a plan that truly addresses the needs of Hall County students, families, businesses, and community and government organizations,” said City Secretary, Cindy Woodard. “We can’t let this opportunity to develop an actionable plan through the support of Connected Nation Texas and the Texas Rural Funders pass us by. Now is the time to create positive, proactive change for our local communities.”
The Connected Program has been used in nearly 650 communities across the country to develop county or regional-specific Technology Action Plans that have both short term and long-term broadband solutions.
