Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Return To Spring Wnds

Sunny skies have prevailed today, but temperatures are still running well below normal for late April with highs only in the upper 50s. Another chilly night is on the way, but most areas should stay above the freezing mark. Lows in Amarillo will be near 35. The spring wind returns tomorrow out of the south with gusts over 30mph most of the day. We will continue to warm a bit, however, with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.