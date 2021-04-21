City of Amarillo to host public meeting on Arden Road project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will host a public meeting to discuss the paving, drainage and potable water construction project for Arden Road.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Amarillo Simms Building. The Simms Building is located at 808 South Buchanan Street.
At the meeting, staff will provide an overview of the project improvements and answer questions.
For more information, call the COA Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.
