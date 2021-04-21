The BullHorn featuring forward Cooper Fensterstock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s edition of The BullHorn features Amarillo’s Cooper Fensterstock. The 5′11″ forward currently leads the Bulls (26-14) with 23 assists, and has contributed 31 points and 8 goals in 43 games played.
“I pride myself in my ability to see the ice and create quality scoring chances for my teammates around me and make them better,” said Fensterstock. “That’s something I always try to work on and take a lot of pride in.”
“Cooper has a passers’ mentality, and sometimes that’s a blessing and a curse,” said Bulls Head Coach Rocky Russo. “I talk to him about being a little more selfish and shooting the puck when he has the opportunity. Certainly he took advantage of that this weekend. He scored three really big goals for us.”
Over the weekend, the Bulls hosted South Division rivals, the Wichita Falls Warriors, and Amarillo secured four of the six points. Both teams are now playoff bound. Fensterstock scored one goal on Friday and two more on Sunday, including the game winner. He brings a lot of versatility and veteran leadership to the Bulls and eventually Army West Point (Atlantic Hockey, DI).
“Just with the rich history of Army and all of the traditions that go into that I was really excited to be a part of something much bigger than myself,” said Fensterstock. “Me and Nick Martino are going there. We kind of committed around the same time. We kind of went through that recruiting process together. I was kind of fortunate to have a good buddy we could talk through it together.”
“They found their way onto a line together right now,” said Russo. “You could see some chemistry with them this weekend, and so that’s something that we’ll probably continue to keep in place going forward.”
Fensterstock joined the Bulls for the 2018 season, but then left for Des Moines for the 2019-20 season. Russo and the Bulls decided to trade Cole Teleki, a Providence commit, to get Fensterstock back and it was worth it. He provides experience, after playing on the Bulls 2018 roster that finished the season as Robertson Cup finalists and won the South Division titles.
“We had him two years ago. He played in Des Moines (Buccaneers) last year in the United States Hockey League. We had to trade for him to get him back,” said Russo. “You kind of can’t measure what he does in the locker room and off the ice.”
The Amarillo Bulls are putting together a strong season, sitting third in a tough South Division. They’ve won three of their last four games, and the chemistry is starting to click.
“We’re getting at just the right time, and I think that bodes well for us going into playoffs here. Whoever we’re playing right now, the team should be nervous,” said Fensterstock.
The Bulls face off against the number one ranked team in the South Division, the Shreveport Mudbugs (31-9) for a consecutive two-game series. The first in Shreveport starting Friday at 7:05 p.m.
