Animal Management & Welfare Department unveils new service building

“The staff here at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is extremely excited to show this state-of-the-art facility to the public,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “Thanks to the voters, we have a fantastic new resource that will enable us to help and care for animals that come into the shelter. The facility will serve as a veterinary clinic to address animal health within the shelter, as well as provide the ability to spay and neuter animals that are adopted.