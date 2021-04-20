Tyson Foods extends onsite vaccinations to employee families and households

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods will be among the first to extend onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to family members of employees as well as others living in their homes.
Vaccinations clinics are at major production facilities in Longansport and Corydon, Indiana, and Glen Allen, Virginia, as well as Amarillo and Sherman, Texas.
“Tyson is a family company, and we know our team members want to ensure their families and those they live with are protected against the virus, so we’re pleased to start giving them access to our free, onsite vaccinations,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson Foods’ chief medical officer. “We strive to be a valued partner in every plant community our team members call home. We know expanding access to the vaccine not only helps them and their loved ones can have positive public health implications for the broader communities where we operate.”
Nearly 40,000 Tyson Foods employees have been vaccinated so far at more than 100 events held onsite at Tyson facilities or in nearby community facilities.
