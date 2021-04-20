Tyson Foods extends onsite vaccinations to employee families and households

“Tyson is a family company, and we know our team members want to ensure their families and those they live with are protected against the virus, so we’re pleased to start giving them access to our free, onsite vaccinations,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson Foods’ chief medical officer. “We strive to be a valued partner in every plant community our team members call home. We know expanding access to the vaccine not only helps them and their loved ones can have positive public health implications for the broader communities where we operate.”