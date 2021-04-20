Sub-Freezing Temps and High Winds

The cold front has arrived, and brought strong winds and a sharp cool down with it. Temperatures are dropping well below freezing across the area, as a Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect alongside a wind advisory. As we go throughout the day, thankfully, winds will trend downwards from the 20-30 mph range to the low 20s and teens going into this afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm to maybe 50, but then quickly drop below freezing again tonight. A few weak snow showers could be seen in the far north this morning, but impacts are expected to be minimal.