Shamrock man killed in collision, two others injured

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a man was killed after a two-vehicle collision in Wheeler County yesterday.
The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. about 12 miles north of Shamrock on FM 1906 and County Road 19.
DPS officials said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was north on CR 19 when the driver failed to yield right of way to an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe.
The Hyundai was struck at the intersection of FM 1906 and CR 19, rolling onto its roof and coming to rest in the north ditch.
The motorcycle came to rest near the vehicle.
Officials identified the driver of the motorcycle as 61-year-old Robert Miles of Shamrock.
Miles was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 36-year-old Shana Reeves of Wheeler, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Officials said an 18-year-old passenger received non-life-threatening injuries. Three child passengers were uninjured.
The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
